Coral Wilkinson, 90, former Shawnee resident, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 18, at Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Chandler, with burial at White Dove Cemetery in Sparks.

Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler is in charge of arrangements.