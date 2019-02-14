Members of the Tecumseh Board of Education met for their monthly meeting Feb. 11 and approved all items on the agenda.

In addition to regular approval of funding, the Board approved a contract with the Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce to jointly sponsor the annual Teacher Recognition Program and dinner for the 2018-2019 school year, said Superintendent Tom Wilsie.

Wilsie explained the Board also approved the rehiring of Assistant Superintendent Robert Kinsey and a temporary contract with third grade teacher Kirby Stout.

The Board also watched a video displaying how students have been learning in the classrooms at the Tecumseh Public School's S.T.E.A.M Center.