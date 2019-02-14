Judy Hunter, 71, long time resident of Tecumseh, entered into the glorious presence of her Savior surrounded by friends and family after a seven-year battle with cancer on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

She was born in McAllen, Texas, to Fred and Irene Clark on March 27, 1947.

She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church since her baptism in November of 2004.

In 1984, she began her 25-year career with Finley & Cook, CPA’s. She served as human resources manager up until her early retirement in 2012 due to her health. Over the course of her life, she enjoyed and was very successful at starting new businesses, including a video store, tanning salon, a greenhouse nursery and Bethel Acres Tag Agency, where she was tag agent since the early 2000s. She is most remembered for her love of others and the impact she had on many lives.

She is survived by one son, Damon Hunter of Ponca City, one daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Thomas Halsell of Grand Prairie, Texas, and five grandchildren, Garrett, Mattea, Adleigh, Hannah and Danae, one brother, Mark Stansell of Corpus Christi, Texas, and one sweet, little, fluffy Bixey Boy Toy Poodle, 13 years old.