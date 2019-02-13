Vesta Jeane Johnston, 92, of Holliday, Texas, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Milo, Okla., with Mike Johnston of Ratliff City officiating. Visitation will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Jeane was born July 16, 1926, in Ardmore to Robert H. and Pearle Bentle White. She grew up in the Graham area in northwestern Carter County before marrying Richard (Ike) Johnston on Aug.3, 1947, in Clemscott, Okla. They resided in Milo for several years and Jeane worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Ardmore.

In 1964, they relocated to Holliday, Texas, where she was employed by Sears and later J. C. Penney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Karl R. White and Kermit T. White.

She is survived by her children, Nikki Inman of Wichita Falls, Texas; son Rick Johnston and wife Vickie of Holliday, Texas; two sisters, Bobby Cunningham and husband O.K. of Ardmore; and Connie McGlasson of Fresno, Calif.; four grandchildren, Justin Inman and wife Angela of Richland Hills, Texas; Gina Inman of Wichita Falls, Texas; Heather Nobile and husband Steven of Nocona, Texas; Brandie Castagna and husband Keith of Holliday Texas; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.