Services celebrating the homegoing of Frank Lornes, of the Dunbar Community, are set for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Chapel of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home, Marietta, with Rev. Frank Lorne officiating, assisted by Robert Sheets. Interment in the Dunbar Cemetery will follow under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Mr. Lornes was born Aug. 28, 1929, at Burneyville, the son of Jesse Lornes and Vester Hornbeak Lornes. He passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 in Marietta at the age of 89 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Frank L. and Naomi Lornes.

Frank attended school at Dunbar. On Nov. 15, 1952, he and Sammie Douglass were married in Gainesville, Texas, and she preceded him in death on June 16, 2010. In 2010, the couple was honored as the Love County Frontier Days King & Queen. In addition to being a deacon at the St. John Primitive Baptist Church, Frank proudly traveled across the country for more than 50 years representing the Primitive Baptist Church Association. Throughout the years, he worked for Santa Fe Railroad, at Colvert Dairy, was employed as a mold changer and tugger driver at Michelin and also as a custodian at Turner Schools. He was a cattleman who will be remembered as riding his lawnmower to check his cows. Also an avid coon hunter, Frank was a member of the Oklahoma Coon Hunters Association. He was a stylish dresser who loved his starched Levi’s and western boots. Frank was also very active in community affairs and enjoyed sharing the sweet watermelons he raised with family and friends. Although he was involved in so many activities, his greatest love was spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son Randy Scott; grandson Gregory Lornes; three sisters, Ruby Lornes, Imileta Sheets and Rosella Walker; and two brothers, Jessie Lornes and Willie Lornes.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Frank L. Lornes and wife Naomi of Marietta, and Ricky Scott of Gainesville; two daughters, Sandra Lornes of Houston, Texas, and Sylvia Lornes of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Herman Lornes of Denver, Colo., and L.J. Lornes and wife Dorothy of Marietta; two sisters, Lucinda Hunter and JoEddie Gallimore, both of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Brandone Lornes, Shataka Payne, Alexander Patton III, and Michael Patton, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Serving as casket bearers will be Anthony Brown, Milton “Bo” Dailey, Willie Lornes, Keeton Manuel, Pat Manuel, and Larry Gaines. Honorary bearers are Lewis Douglass, David Hull, Jim Goins, Buford Rackley, Harold White, Sam Daube, Arnell Halstied, Eugene Rambo, Linda Hyman, Ann Hyman, and James Toles. Flower girls are Latronda Lornes, Sharon Gallimore, Mary Crownover, Janita Blair, LaTosha Lornes and Sheila Hamilton.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.