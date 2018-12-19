Christmas is certainly a time when family members and friends remember one another and display a spirit of caring, but it is also a time when we seek out those who have neither family nor friends and show them love.

Among the many good causes that may be brought to your attention, here’s one close to home: the need for a new Pawhuska municipal animal shelter. The current shelter has eight dog runs, just five of which can currently be used, shelter volunteer Susie Owens said. Also, there is a water faucet outside the facility, but no running water inside, she said.

Owens is joined by City Manager Larry Eulert in letting the public know that donations are being welcomed by city government for the purpose of building a new, better building in which to house abandoned or lost animals in Pawhuska. Eulert said an account has been established specifically for funds for a new shelter. Memo lines of donation checks should note that the funds are to go for a “dog kennel,” he said.

Eulert explained that Pawhuska city government is trying to settle on a location for a new shelter, and the desire is for the new building to be in a very public place where people can easily find it.

Owens said the flow of abandoned dogs in the area is never-ending and frequently offers heartbreaking examples of neglect and cruelty. She mentioned Tuesday that she was looking after a blind, deaf, eight-week-old Australian Shepherd puppy that someone dumped a few days ago north of Pawhuska. In addition to dogs she cares for at the city kennel, Owens provides a foster home for other dogs as she finds homes for them. She said that she is planning to take the Australian Shepherd puppy to a rescue operation in St. Louis that helps special-needs animals.

In addition to donating for a new animal shelter, you may want to consider donations that will directly help rescue dogs this holiday season. Places where such donations can be submitted for Owens to use include the Johnston Veterinary Clinic, located on County Road 2602, off of Highway 99, and the Hair Razors salon at 801 E. Main.