WINDSOR, Calif. — (TNS) “Oh, I was really hoping I wouldn’t have to do this this year,” I thought to myself at 3 a.m. My alarm had just gone off, and I could hear the wind outside our motel in Rohnert Park on Sunday morning

I’d helped cover the Wine Country fires two years ago. I spend several days inside the lines of the Carr Fire in Shasta and Trinity counties in August 2018 after it burned 1,000 homes. I did the same last November when the Camp Fire destroyed Paradise, the most destructive in California’s modern history.

So far this fire season, I hadn’t even had put on my fire-resistant Nomex fire gear. I’d hoped that I wouldn’t have to. At one point, after the north state had a few small storms, I even told friends, “Looks like fire season is over.”

I looked over. In the other bed was rookie Sacramento Bee photojournalist Jason Pierce. He hadn’t slept all night. Too many nerves. Too amped up. He’d never covered a big fire before. His face glowed in the light of his phone screen. He’d been up all night reading Twitter reports of the Kincade Fire moving toward Windsor and Healdsburg. He had his earbuds in and he was listening to a fire scanner app.

What he heard didn’t sound good. The fire was burning along Chalk Hill Road, a narrow, winding route east of the two small towns. Homes, ranchettes and wineries are on each side.

We slid into our Nomex, tied our boots and headed that way, through streets swirling with leaves, tipped-over trash cans, and tree limbs. It didn’t take long before we found fire on both sides of Chalk Hill Road. We saw buildings on fire. A large truck was melting to slag beside us.

It was too narrow. Too many fire trucks. Too much downed timber in the road. I was worried a tree would come down on us, or block our path. Or worse, we’d block firefighters trying to get somewhere they needed to be.

We eventually made it to Highway 128, the road from which we’d scouted the fire line the night before. Overnight, the fire burning in the hills had chewed through more than two miles of brush and trees in the gusting winds. We saw a glowing razorback boar, the massive iron sculpture in front of the Soda Rock Winery.

Blowing embers had turned the 150-year-old building into an inferno. Falling sheet metal clanged in the dark. Trees caught fire with a lung-sucking roar. The large wine barrel that served as the winery’s road-side welcome sign exploded, causing a pair of journalists standing nearby to jump back and swear.

Still, by the end of the day, I was struck by how the Kincade Fire has been relatively calm. The mass evacuation of 180,000 people was orderly. There have been no looting incidents or deaths reported so far, thankfully. The residents we encountered seemed helpful and concerned.

Along the way Sunday, I encountered Henry Thienes and his daughter, Emma, outside the shelter at the Petaluma veterans center where they’d evacuated the outskirts of Windsor with other members of their family and four dogs, three cats and close to 60 cockatiels and parrots. They decided to try to catch a few hours of sleep in their vehicles so they could be with their animals instead.

Henry Thienes, 77, said the worst part was not knowing whether his home had survived. “That’s what’s scary,” he said. “Your whole family history could be lost. All your heirlooms, your pictures, everything.”

I felt bad that I couldn’t help them, another familiar moment for any reporter covering wildfires.

Yeah, fire season isn’t over by a long shot. By Sunday evening, we’d learned at least 94 buildings had burned, and the city of Windsor remains under threat as I type this.