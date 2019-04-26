COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Friday intelligence failings allowed the devastating Easter attacks to take place and there would be a major reorganization of security services in the coming days.

Speaking at his residence to local media heads, Sirisena said both the head of the police and the defense secretary had been warned about the attacks but didn’t inform him. Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and police chief Pujith Jayasundara have since resigned.

In the aftermath of the attack by suicide bombers against churches and hotels that killed 253, it was revealed that intelligence from India a few weeks earlier had warned that the Islamist extremist National Thowheed Jamaath was planning an attack. The president said the police did not do their job and act on the intelligence.

He also confirmed that Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the attack was killed in the blast at Shangri-La hotel.

The radical Islamic State group asserted responsibility for the attack but their actual involvement is unclear. The president said of the 140 people with suspected links to the Islamic State group in the country, around 70 have already been arrested. Those still on the run are feared to be in possession of more explosives.

“We will completely control this and create a free and peaceful environment for people to live,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Police are looking in particular for ex-soldier Bathrudeen Mohammed Mohideen, known as Army Mohideen, who helped train the nine suicide bombers. Investigations show the bombers were mostly well educated and from affluent backgrounds.

Under tight security, mosques across Colombo held Friday prayer services and thousands of Muslims attended, despite an appeal by Muslim government officials to stay home as a security precaution.

Since the attacks on Sunday, the tropical island has been on edge, with bomb disposal units blowing up several packages and motorbikes deemed suspicious. Police also said there were fears remnants of the group would carry out attacks against mosques.

At Colombo’s 100-year old Jamiat Alfar mosque, worshipers and their belongings were searched before entering and security forces cordoned off the surrounding blocks.

“I wanted to come to say my prayers for all the victims of this terrible killing, that God should welcome them in heaven,” said Nizam Wellampitia, 81, a white-bearded cloth seller. “Both Jesus and our prophet said we should never harm others. We do not even like to kill a bird — the people who did this are brainwashed and they will go to hell.”

Since the attacks on Sunday, social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have been shut down by the government. Sirisena said that he was due to meet the social media heads Friday to decide if the ban will continue.

The furor surrounding the warnings over the bombings has been overshadowed by the deep divisions between Sirisena, the president, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who have been locked in a prolonged power struggle over the past year.

In his remarks, Sirisena took a swipe at his rival claiming that part of the reason the bombings happened was because Wickremesinghe’s government had weakened the intelligence system by prosecuting its members for alleged war crimes during the decades-long civil war that ended in 2009.

Wickremesinghe’s government has complained that the security services refused to pass on the warnings about the impending attacks.