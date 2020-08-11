As this article goes to press, there is good news concerning the COVID report last week.

Town Hall employees have been tested, and all proved OK after the quarantine. One individual has completed at home quarantine and has tested negative. Four other tests have been negative after quarantine. The patient taken to Tulsa is back home and recovering.

Another good report for the community. The Cherokee Nation donated $5,000 to the Food Pantry of the United Methodist Church. This community program has been actively distributing food to local residents for eight years. Congratulations to Anita Rahn and her crew for their diligence and vision. The pantry is open from 1-2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Drivers should access the pantry by entering the alley from the north behind the Methodist Church at 120 N. Maple. Instructions will be posted. The Hope Community Church has been distributing food at different times through the week. Pastor Greg Buie and his wife, Linda, post announcements on Facebook when deliveries are scheduled. Pick-up times are usually started at 6 p.m. to accommodate workers getting off work at 5 p.m.

FFA adviser Monty Layton brings a load of food from the Cherokee Nation. He has distributed from the school parking lot all summer. Information on distribution is available on Facebook.

Copan Public Schools opened on Monday. Protocols are posted on the Facebook site. Reports on how the opening days fared will be reported next week. The softball teams will go different directions on Thursday. The junior high team plays at Oklahoma Union at 4:30p.m. The high school team travels to Barnsdall and takes the field at 5 p.m. On Friday, both teams will be at South Coffeyville.

While I was sorting some old news clippings, I ran across a poem written by Mack Goddard of Wann. He wrote it to honor Will Rogers, after the deadly plane crash in Alaska on Aug. 16, 1935. The poem was published in the Nowata Daily Star on Aug. 24, 1935: “ROGERS – He rode a lot of bad horses, rode a million miles in a coupe, but an airplane finally got him in a Johnny Blocker loop. And you know among the writers, Rogers was one of the roans. He was raised where the boys wear shop made boots and the cattle wear long horns. Rogers made some money but that we don’t regret for he never made a dollar that another man could get. Rogers was a comedian, he wasn’t any clown and he never made a dollar by keeping some man down. And when we heard of the tragedy, everywhere we’d go the sorrow made you think of The Raven and Edgar Allen Poe. For there wasn’t but one Will Rogers as sure as you’re born, he made the whole world laugh with him then made the whole world mourn. Away up in the north land when that airplane made that dive, it killed a man had more friends than any man alive.”

