“Soon.” A simple tweet that Jack Antonoff put out on August 2. Antonoff has teased the release of the third album under his pseudonym, Bleachers, for over a year now. Tweets cryptically alluding to songs that he has written, along with multiple references that the album would be coming “soon.” That word has been used so frequently on his account that many fans have left comments poking fun at him, saying that his definition of “soon” is very different than theirs.

In Antonoff’s defense, he has been working on numerous artist’s albums, both as a writer and producer. This year alone, Antonoff worked on almost all of The Chick’s new album, “Gaslighter,” as well as a good portion of Taylor Swift’s surprise album, “folklore.” To put it lightly, Antonoff rarely slows down, so a delay in his own project makes perfect sense. That being said, maybe this tweet will be the one truly signifying it is almost here. Since Bleachers is a band with a ton of personal significance, this article serves to talk about the previous two albums, in attempt to build up to a possible new album.

For some incredibly brief background, Antonoff was one of the members of early 2010 indie artist, fun. After hits like “Some Nights,” “Carry On” and “ We Are Young,” the band separated to explore their own projects. Antonoff began his solo project, Bleachers, where most of the music is written and performed by him. Not only this, he became an in-demand producer, working with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Kevin Abstract and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others. In 2014, he released the debut Bleachers album, “Strange Desire.”

This album is a perfect blend of pain and euphoria. Songs like the lead single, “I Wanna Get Better,” dive into Antonoff’s own broken psyche while he craves a chance to improve. “Rollercoaster” and “Wild Heart” encapsulates young love, both for its perfection and imperfection. Each track is an emotional gut punch, whether that be an incredibly sad or painfully joyous punch. With this project, Antonoff proved he was not afraid to explore the darkest parts of his mind and would wear his heart on his sleeve. A previous “New Grooves” article discussed the beauty of his “Like A River Runs,” a song about moving on fro the loss of a loved one. The bombastic production only propels this album to be a truly breathtaking album.

But Antonoff was not done there. 3 years later, he released “Gone Now;” his second studio album. This album has a lot of similar emotional triggers, but with a much different execution. Sure, the anthems are still present, but Antonoff decided to stretch his creative muscles much further. Rather than traditional indie-pop/rock, multiple songs feature unconventional writing and production. Saxophone, drum machines, and arping synthesizers are just as common as regular guitars and synthesizers were on the first album. While “Gone Now” would be much harder for someone to jump into, due to a smaller volume of traditional pop sounds, this album may top the first. Both serve two very different purposes, but “Gone Now” is not just an indie-pop/rock album, but a creative artistic expression of Antonoff’s deepest desires, anxieties and self contradictions. Highlights from this album include “All My Heroes,” which talks about Antonoff’s desire to still be a role model to people (including a significant other), and “Everybody Lost Somebody” that talks about his perpetual inability to move on from the loss of his sister.

I realize this whole article seems like a deep “fanboy” moment for me, but all of what is said is a genuine analysis of both albums. So much could be said about both, but at the end of the day, these albums are incredible and deserve a listen from everyone. Now, the wait begins for Bleachers’ third album!