The Rev. Dr. Robert Crawford has agreed to serve as senior pastor at Southern Hills Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bartlesville.

Crawford previously served as senior minister and associate minister in other Oklahoma Disciples of Christ churches. He holds a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry from Phillips Theological Seminary.

“I believe that Rob Crawford is the right person to lead SHCC into the future as our Senior Pastor because he has the gifts, skills, and attitudes that we need just now in our development as the church we should be,” Cheryl Aspy, co-chairperson of the search committee, said in a statement.

“Rob is an excellent listener and he works collaboratively with congregation members to achieve our mission.”

The Southern Hills Christian Church building is currently closed due to the pandemic crisis. Currently, the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service is available only virtually at southernhillschristian.org.