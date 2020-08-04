Arvest Bank helped to ensure Kiddie Park guests continue to enjoy a well-loved treat by helping replace the worn-out cotton candy machine.

“We are happy to support Kiddie Park,” said Arvest sales manager Whitney Watson. “This Bartlesville attraction is an asset to our community and every trip to Kiddie Park is all the more fun when it includes cotton candy.”

Generations of families have taken part in the rides and concessions at Kiddie Park since the late 1940s. Where rides are still available for 50 cents, children enjoy amusement on a kid-sized roller coaster, Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, and many other favorite rides.

Frequent guests know that “The last train ride is always free.”

“No visit to the Kiddie Park is complete without a trip to the concession where cotton candy is a favorite,” said Frank Crow, Bartlesville Playground Association Board of Directors vice president. “We appreciate the continued support of Arvest Bank.”

Kiddie Park is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 10:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team.