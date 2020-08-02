Dock is a handsome long-haired black-and-white male born in January 2019. He is very playful and gets along well with other cats. Dock is usually wary of strangers until he is familiar with them. A quiet home with a forever companion would be wonderful for him.

Call ARF for an appointment to meet Dock.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.