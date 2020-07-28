A posting on Facebook indicates that the Copan Town Hall will be closed for two weeks because of a quarantine of employees. Apparently someone came in to Town Hall and then tested positive for COVID-19.

Utility bills must be put in the yellow receptacle box outside.

In spite of the total chaos of the pandemic and school closings, word has been received from the National Beta Organization that the Copan Beta Club finished with high rankings.

Expressing her feelings, sponsor Misty McNelley wrote the following inspiring message:

“National Convention is the most anticipated event for every Beta Club chapter across the country, so when they made the decision to hold it virtually due to COVID-19, we knew the competition would become way more intense. The lack of need for funding for hotels, travel, etc., allowed nearly every school in the country to compete. Amazingly, we placed nationally in a total of 5 categories, with two reaching Top 5 placements: Portfolio (second place) and Service Learning/Leadership Showcase (fifth place). I am incredibly proud of the work the kids put in this year. When I found out we were officially a Top 5 School, I just about wept with joy.

“For a small town like Copan to come out that far ahead of the rest of the nation is something our kids probably would never have conceived. I hope they take this experience as a message and sign of their true potential and use it to push themselves forward in other areas of their lives from here on out. Pulling off a win like this sends a powerful message that they are all capable of amazing things beyond their wildest dreams. It is something that I, as their teacher already knew, but I think for them to actually see the kind of reward their hard work earned makes a world of difference to them.”

Individual awards from the National Beta Club Convention are: second place Portfolio — Kaylee Radford and Abigail Secondine; fifth place for Service Learning and Leadership Showcase – Riley Armstead and KaraBeth Hollingsworth; sixth place for Poetry – Faith Weatherspoon; sixth place for Technology – Ryan Thornock, Luis Zubiate and Riley Armstead; sixth place for Marketing – KaraBeth Hollingsworth, Kaylee Radford, Bryslyn Nash and Abbie Beaston.

Congratulations to sponsors and Beta Club members for putting your Copan school on the map.

For convenience to parents and grandparents, Copan School District has a Facebook page with daily postings. The school supply list is available along with the protocol for COVID-19. The protocol explains face masks, daily temperature screening, procedures for exhibiting symptoms, positive cases procedures, bus transportation procedures, child nutrition services, lunch/cafeteria eating procedures and safety procedures during the day. Parents are advised to share these notifications with their children in preparation of opening classes.

The County Commissioners and the County Sheriff’s Office approved an agreement for law enforcement services in the Town of Copan. Dog owners of Copan need to take the animal control issue seriously. The county deputies hired to work part-time in the Copan community will monitor the school and assist as animal control officers. Animals running free will be impounded and notifications posted by the Town Animal Control Officer, Tracey Lovelace. This agreement allows for 24-hour animal control.

Residents should also be aware that traffic charges will no longer be handled by the town. Traffic violations will be referred to Washington County District Court. With school starting, drivers should take note of school speed limits. The school crossing sign at the intersection of Weldon and Caney Street is posted at 25 mph. It is an easy sign to miss when traveling north on Caney Street. SLOW DOWN!

For events, comments and complaints, please call/text Jay Anne Custer at 918-532-5492 or email oklolipop@juno.com.