Chandler is a light gray tabby male born in May 2019. As a kitten, he stole a ride in the frame of an RV after it was at a rest stop in Chandler. He was safely rescued from the vehicle when it arrived in Bartlesville and he was heard crying. Lucky boy.

Chandler likes to sit beside people to be petted and is a very non-demanding fellow. He will be a great companion when adopted. Contact ARF for an appointment to meet Chandler.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.