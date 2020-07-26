This is the second installment of an interview with Harold Pigg, which Joe Todd conducted on Feb. 15, 2020, in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(The interview resumes with Pigg talking about his time traveling on the USS Saipan.)

Todd: How did you pass the time on the trip?

Pigg: Usually, you walked the decks at the end of the day. I liked to take photos, so I spent a lot of time in the radio towers looking down. When they transport food from a supply ship to our ship, I was in the radio tower taking pictures. From the ship to land, we traveled by helicopter. We had a weight room on the ship. They could flood the well deck and make a swimming pool. We would have what they called Steel Beach Picnics and have a festival day and fun days and whoever was on the ship would come together. I boxed middle heavyweight for the Marines at 195 pounds. We had boxing matches. It was a structured program, the Navy against the Marines, and they gave away trophies.

T: How many did you win?

P: I won two fights. One that really sticks out is when I went against a Navy guy. He was tall and slender and I stood still a lot. I won that bout that day because I stood there and waited on him. He danced around and when he turned around, he ran into a haymaker and that ended the fight.

T: Where were your quarters on the ship?

P: Our quarters were about midpoint in the lower half of the ship. They were called berthing areas below deck. Everything was quartered by steel doors that rolled back. They were watertight hatches. We had double bunks. It depended how the ventilation was, sometimes it was comfortable and other times it could be a nightmare.

T: Did you pull watches on the ship?

P: Yes, we had guard duty and deck watch. The main purpose of the deck watch was night when people liked to get up and walk the deck and take their smoke break. There were certain times when the smoking lamp was lit. When the smoking lamp was lit, people would go up and smoke their cigarettes. We had security watch in case someone fell overboard. We had a time when a man went overboard during a storm and I never heard if they got him or not.

T: What were you told to do in case the ship was in trouble and sinking?

P: We always ran general quarters drill. The alarm would go off and we would go to general quarters. If the ship was going to sink, we had stations for lifeboats and we had designated lifeboat captains.

T: Where was your general quarters?

P: It depended if you had a station. If you had a station, you put on your helmet and had your weapon and went to your station. If you didn’t have a station, you put on your helmet and had your weapon and stayed below deck.

T: Did you have a station?

P: No, I never had a station and was never on a gun.

T: How long were you on the Saipan?

P: The longest I spent on the Saipan was two or three months.

T: Where did you go from the Saipan?

P: When we were in the Mediterranean, we would go to France or Spain or Italy. We would pull into port and have liberty.

T: What was the attitude of the people in Europe to you?

P: Usually, they were very friendly. We went to a lot of pubs, but you are always going to have that negative side. So, you have to mind your Ps and Qs no matter where you go. We were there to have fun, and the people we associated with made sure we had fun.

T: When you left the Saipan, where did you go?

P: We went to Beirut.

T: What did you do in Beirut?

P: We were on a peacekeeping force and we were armed with weapons but no ammo. We were not allowed to shoot because we were on a peacekeeping force. We would be on guard and kids would come by and throw rocks at us and try to intimidate us. We were in Southern Lebanon, and at that time, we were living in foxholes. I was carrying an assault shotgun at the time and standing MP duty. Depending where you were, we might catch a little mortar fire now and then. To me, it was always an alert to keep you on your toes. We had foxholes and they were called upright caskets. We always made sure we had a grenade sump close by in case a grenade was thrown in.

T: Were you still with Lima 2-8?

P: I was Echo Company 3-6 at the time. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Division.

T: What is your best memory of Lebanon?

P: Being in the foxhole and getting a mortar attack now and then. You brush the dust off and say, “Better luck next time.” That is when I started to smoke; it was a nerve-calmer. Some of the guys were in the barracks when the truck was driven into the barracks and blew it up. They couldn’t stop the truck because their weapons were not loaded. That was the peacekeeping force.

T: What is your worst memory of Lebanon?

P: Having to be on the ready to be able to go.

T: Who was firing mortars at you?

P: I would say Lebanese nationals, because that is where we were.

T: You were in Lebanon how long?

P: I think it was just over a month.

T: Where did you go from Lebanon?

P: We came back to the United States to Camp LeJeune. It was time for me to re-enlist and I got hit with an early out.

T: When did you leave the Marines?

P: Feb. 7, 1985. Then I came back in the Marines.

T: When did you get back in the Marines?

P: 1987.

T: What did you do when you came back in?

P: I went to California. I had a physical fitness score of 300 and wanted to go to the sniper school. We ended up going back to Lebanon because planes were being hijacked. There was an airfield where the hijacked planes were taken and after the last group was released, the Navy bombarded that airfield so it could not be used again.

T: How long were you in Lebanon this time?

P: I think it was a three-month rotation.

T: What was your best memory of Lebanon this time?

P: Being there and being prepped for the assault if we were going to have to do it. Being assigned to key positions that we were going to hold. We were going to put our sniper abilities to use. There was a stand down and the hostages were released. We got back on the ship. We were on the Saipan and went to Spain.

T: How long were you in the Marines?

P: Eight and a half years. Then I joined the Army National Guard.

T: What unit?

P: 1175th Heavy Transportation Unit.

T: Where is the unit located?

P: Tullahoma, Tennessee.

T: What did you do in the unit?

P: I was a truck driver. I wanted to come in as a medic. I had four years of nursing skills and was a registered technician. I went in at Smyrna, Tennessee, and the technician that processed me in said that Tullahoma needed truck drivers and that is where I have been and went to school at Fort Knox, Kentucky, for 88M School, truck driver. We were driving the HET.

T: What is the HET?

P: It is the M1070. It is a multipurpose vehicle designed to carry the Abrams Tank. It is an 18-wheel monster. I enjoyed driving it. If I had to go into combat, that is the truck I would take.

T: How long have you been in the National Guard?

P: I have been in the National Guard since March 2003.

T: Were you called to active duty?

P: I was called to active duty in March 2007 until March 2008.

T: Where did you go?

P: We went to Camp Arifjan (Kuwait).

T: When you were called to active duty, what were you thinking?

P: I am a civilian truck driver and was in New York City when the Twin Towers got hit and was in Springfield, Missouri, when it sank in and the president said this was an act of war and I knew there was going to be some action.

T: What did you think when the Twin Towers came down?

P: War. You couldn’t believe it. I had just left New York.

T: How did you travel to Iraq?

P: Military flight, the C5A.

T: Where did you leave the states?

P: Fort Bragg, Pope Air Force Base. We flew to Germany then onto Iraq.