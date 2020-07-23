Arvest Bank recently donated $4,714.26 to Mary Martha Outreach to help fight hunger in Bartlesville and surrounding communities.

Arvest sales manager Whitney Watson and Arvest loan manager David Nickel presented the donation to Misty Wishall, executive director of Mary Martha Outreach.

Mary Martha Outreach provides food to those who are hungry through its food pantry, including fresh fruits and vegetables, packaged foods and staple items. Other services offered include a clothing center and crisis response efforts.

“We are delighted Arvest was able to provide funding for meals to our neighbors in need,” Watson said. “We remain committed to bringing awareness to fight hunger.”

The donation is part of Arvest Bank’s mission to fight hunger through its Million Meals initiative. The Million Meals campaign has raised more than 17 million meals, including more than $3 million in funds given to its food partners since its launch in 2011.

This year, because of COVID-19, local branches were unable to hold fundraisers or offer in-branch food contributions. Arvest Bank instead gave direct monetary donations to its food partners.

Locally, Arvest was able to support several food partners throughout the Bartlesville bank region, including agencies in Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita and Caney, Kansas.

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities