The unprecedented number of unemployment claims in the state has also caused a drastic rise in unemployment fraud by cybercriminals using stolen personal information to apply unemployment benefits.

Cybercriminals are now using all the information they have stolen in data breaches through the years. It’s important to pay attention to your mail, and if you believe you are a victim of unemployment fraud, take steps to protect yourself.

If you have been received notification by either the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission or your employer that an application for benefits and you didn’t apply, an application has been fraudulently made in your name, or using your Social Security number. If this happens to you, you should follow these steps:

1. Notify the OESC in writing that an application for unemployment benefits has been made using your name or Social Security number. Note in the correspondence that you did not make the application and that someone else has used your name and Social Security number to make the application. Due to the high volume of claims, the OESC is requesting that you submit this information by e-mail. You can simply go to fraud@oesc.state.ok.us and the site will automatically send you to an e-mail so you can provide the relevant information.

2. Provide a copy of the statement you submitted to OESC to your employer to keep them informed of the claim in case other information is needed from the employer.

3. If your employer has notified you of the fraudulent application, you may be asked to complete additional information. Employers are required to inform OESC of the fraudulent claim and may need additional information from you.

4. The Oklahoma Attorney General is requesting that you provide the office with information related to the fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits. Once you have submitted your information to the OESC, visit the Coronavirus Fraud Resources page of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s website to fill out the OAG Unemployment Fraud Form. This will allow law enforcement to investigate the claim that was filed in your name.

5. Consider contacting any of the three major credit reporting bureaus and inquire about placing a fraud alert on your accounts. You can contact Equifax, Experian, or Transunion directly for that purpose.

Jennifer Ennis is Administrative Director of Elder Care.