This is the first installment of an interview with Harold Pigg, which Joe Todd conducted on Feb. 15, 2020, in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Harold Pigg was born June 14, 1963, in Lewisburg in Marshall County, Tennessee, to Raymond Jack Edmondston and Robbie L. Pigg. He graduated from Marshall County Senior High School in 1981.

Todd: Did you play sports in high school?

Pigg: I played football but was in the band the majority of the time.

T: What did you play?

P: Drums and Latin percussion, cymbals, base drum and concert tympani.

T: What did you do for recreation in high school?

P: Most of the time, rode bicycles, lifted weights, and band was my biggest thing; and I ran a lot.

T: What did you do after high school?

P: After high school, I went directly into the Marine Corps.

T: When did you join the Marines?

P: Aug. 15, 1981. I actually joined before then, but I couldn’t leave until I turned 18.

T: Why did you join the Marines over the Army, Navy or Air Force?

P: Growing up, we played war games and the toughest thing I could think of was being a Marine. That is where I ended up going.

T: Where did you go for Boot Camp?

P: Parris Island, Beaufort, South Carolina.

T: Did they have the yellow footprints at Parris Island?

P: Yes, sir.

T: What are the yellow footprints?

P: As I understand, where we were standing. That is where we made our stand when we got off the bus. We had some in front of the drill instructor’s door. You stand on them and tap the door and request permission to see the drill instructor.

T: Tell me about Boot Camp.

P: Boot Camp was a fun place. I knew things were different when I got there. We always arrived at night. It was dark and was a grueling entrance. Yelling, get it done and rush, rush, rush. We went through processing until the sun came up. Phase I was getting acclimated with the drill instructors, the barracks. We were in open-bay barracks, foot lockers. I remember the chow, you get there, stand in line, eat and in and out. Training, we got up at zero dark thirty. Boot Camp was great, I enjoyed it.

T: What type of training did you have in Boot Camp?

P: Individual combat training, defense training, hand-to-hand combat with pugil sticks, fitness and forced marches. I’ll never forget the forced marches.

T: How long were the forced marches?

P: We started out with a few miles, then longer.

T: What did you carry on the forced marches?

P: We had a back pack loaded with our 782 gear. Tent pegs, shelter half and the other man had a shelter half, six tent poles, mess gear, gas mask, extra clothes. Everything you took to the field was in that backpack.

T: What is your best memory of Boot Camp?

P: The grenade range. Throwing the grenade. One of the guys threw the grenade and instead of going forward, it went backward. The drill sergeant pushed everyone out of the way and it went in the hole and let it go. We did a lot of repelling, going down the face of the rock.

T: What is your worst memory of Boot Camp?

P: The worst memory of Boot Camp was after going through the gas chamber, having an all-out, every man for himself, going up, last man up the mountain. We ran and it was cold and you put your gang face on, then you can do anything you want. When you got your gang face on, you were bound and determined.

T: Boot Camp lasted how long?

P: Eight weeks.

T: From Boot Camp, where did you go?

P: After I finished Boot Camp, I went to Infantry Training School, ITS at Camp Geiger, North Carolina.

T: What did you do there?

P: Basic Infantry Training School, where you go through your MOS (Military Occupational Specialty ); mine was 0311 (infantry rifleman). It is almost like a receiving station where you wait to see where you are going to be sent to your platoon. You have already graduated Boot Camp and have your orders.

T: How did Infantry Training School compare to Boot Camp?

P: It is basically the same, because what we did in Boot Camp set us up for what we were fixing to get into in the fleet. I trained in combat, and that is what I was set up for when I went to ITS. Boot Camp set me up for what I needed in the infantry field.

T: From Camp Geiger, where did you go?

P: From Camp Geiger, I went to Camp LeJeune (North Carolina), which was my final station in the Fleet Marine Corps. That was my primary duty station. Lima Company, 2nd Battalion 8th Marines and stayed there for three years with that unit.

T: What did you do at Camp LeJeune?

P: We went out in the field a lot, we worked with recon, we went out and set up and did the basic infantry training with live combat simulations. We bivouacked, dug our foxholes and our trenches. We had a simulated combat scenario. Sometimes we were the aggressors and we would go out and infiltrate other units, other platoons out in the field. We would break in steal stuff, then display and say, “Someone broke your security”.

T: What is your best memory of Camp LeJeune?

P: Going through the swamp, going out on patrols. I loved bivouacking and the smell of the pine needles in North Carolina. Being out there and playing war games. We had one thing called Combat Town. It is a village and you infiltrate it and set up your booby traps, take a position and defend it. Dig your foxholes, set up your machine gun nest and go on patrol.

T: How many men on a patrol?

P: Usually 12 men, depending how big the platoon was.

T: Did you walk point?

P: I walked point one time, which I really enjoyed. You are looking for anything and everything, you have to be observant. I learned to be very observant.

T: Did you have any contact with the local people around Camp LeJeune?

P: Pretty good, most of those people worked on base. We went downtown, Court Street downtown. We had this one place where all the Marines go. We were finished at 1600, 4 o’clock and we would go out and eat and drink. A lot of Filipinos were working in the bars and dance clubs. The locals were pretty good, especially when it came to tailoring the uniforms. A lot of those were women from overseas and were married to Marines. The camaraderie was good.

T: From Camp LeJeune, where did you go?

P: From Camp LeJeune, we would do what we called our annual deployment. We would go to the Philippines or go to Japan to Camp Hansen or Camp Fuji. We went to those places for training. We would do a Mediterranean float.

T: Where were you in the Philippines?

P: I was in Subic Bay in the Philippines.

T: What did you do at Subic Bay?

P: It was a Marine station and if we were not on patrol, it was like being on leave. The majority of the time, we trained while we were there.

T: What about the local people around Subic Bay?

P: The people around Subic Bay were pretty nice. They did a lot of tailoring and had suits made. You had to watch out in town, because some of them were pretty tricky. You could get your Mojo. It was a rainbow-colored drink, and as long as you sat and drank it, you were OK, but when you tried to get up when you finished, it delivered that punch. You better have somebody with you when you finished your Mojo.

T: Where did you go in Japan?

P: I was stationed at Camp Fuji. It is by Mount Fuji and we trained. If we were going to town, on the last day of training, we went up one side of Mount Fuji and down the other side. It was like a physical fitness day, a fun day.

T: The Japanese didn’t mind you going up on Mount Fuji?

P: No, we trained with the Japanese on Mount Fuji. It is a beautiful place. It was an active volcano at one time and is sacred to some Japanese.

T: How long were you overseas?

P: When we went on a deployment, it would be six months.

T: How did you get to the Philippines and Japan?

P: We were on an LPH, the USS Saipan (an amphibious assault ship).

T: How long did the trip take?

P: We spent months on the water. The ship was the focal point, the island was where we trained, but the ship was our home.