If you need an energetic companion to keep you company, Isiah is the guy for you. He is a light-gray tabby born in April 2019 who was found at a park. Isiah is friendly and very playful and loves to be part of whatever is going on.

He is sure to add excitement to his forever home when adopted. Contact ARF for an appointment to meet Isiah.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact the agency at 918-766-0991.