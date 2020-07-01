The Bartlesville Kennel Club recently donated 1,500 pounds of Purina Exclusive Brand dog food to the Bartlesville Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF).

The Kennel Club said it donated this specific food because the “Healthy Weight Maintenance” version bears a picture of a Basset Hound, Taylor’s Memorable Abe Lincoln, affectionately known as Lincoln.

Lincoln was owned by Sherry and Wayne Taylor of Springfield, Missouri, who are friends with several members of the Bartlesville Kennel Club. The Taylors wanted to honor the memory of their dog by beginning a donation drive of “Lincoln’s” dog food for animal rescues. The Taylors’ goal was a total of 1,000 pounds. With the help of the Bartlesville Kennel Club, they were able to far exceed their goal and to date have had 2,400 pounds of the food donated to animal shelters.

If you would like to help further their cause, the Purina Exclusive brand dog food with Lincoln’s picture on it (the green bag) can be ordered and purchased from Mid-America Farm and Ranch in Talala. Residents also can contact ARF at 918-766-0991 to make a cash donation in memory of Lincoln or their own beloved pet.

The Bartlesville Kennel Club promotes responsible dog ownership along with supporting dog sports such as conformation, obedience, rally and agility as well as assisting with donations to the local police department’s K-9 division and animal shelters.