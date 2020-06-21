This is the third installment of an interview with Tom Johnson, which Joe Todd conducted on Jan. 21, 2019, in Bartlesville. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(The interview picks up with Johnson discussing his time in Vietnam.)

Todd: Where were you when Tet (Offensive) broke out?

Johnson: I was out in Valley A.

T: What did you do during Tet?

J: We had to go into Qui Nhon and it was like ghost town. There was no one on the streets. The North Vietnamese had taken the radio station, the hotel and the harbor. We set up in the polo field across from the radio station. The tower was right there and we could have cut the cable and taken them off the air, but I guess it was more fun to shell the radio station. When I went back, it was hard to find things. The only things that are still in the same spot are the churches. We would take the bodies of the enemy in the back of a truck to a Catholic church and they were buried in a mass grave.

T: What is a firefight?

J: I never was involved in a firefight but cleaned up after with the Koreans.

T: When you went on patrol, did you go out by helicopter?

J: No, always by truck or walk.

T: Where was the warehouse you helped build?

J: It was at Qui Nhon at our company headquarters. There were a lot of little shops around that did radio repair and this was the warehouse. I have my name in the concrete of the warehouse. It is all nice hotels now and has beautiful beaches, and we used those beaches when we were there.

T: Did you work with the Montagnards (indigenous peoples of the Central Highlands of Vietnam)?

J: I have heard of the Montagnards and I have seen them, but I never worked with them.

T: How long were you in Vietnam?

J: Three years.

T: Why did you extend?

J: Because I thought it was my duty to serve my country. I didn’t think I could handle stateside duty but I could handle Vietnam.

T: Were you with the 41st Signal the whole time?

J: Yes.

T: Did you do anything besides radio repair?

J: Construction and that was it and going on patrol.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Vietnam?

J: Probably building that warehouse. That was my most rewarding accomplishment. I remember the kids. I kept telling myself they have lived with war and don’t know anything better, but it would break your heart. Another is Agent Orange and how it was used. I don’t know how many families did not get their crops because of Agent Orange.

T: What is your best memory of Vietnam?

J: The camaraderie with the guys. There was a bunch of good guys. We never had any conflict and we all got along.

T: What is your worst memory of Vietnam?

J: Tet. The Korean intelligence said the NVA had gotten South Vietnamese uniforms and we pulled up and there would be a guy bleeding to death in a South Vietnamese uniform.

T: How did you take the radio station back at Qui Nhon?

J: With artillery. B Company brought in a transmitter next to the tower in a small building. It was then moved to the barracks, and Vietnamese would come in the back gate and in the barracks to do their radio shows. While we were there, we switched over the MP station and listened and they were at the hotel and needed help and we went down to help them and they appreciated it, and it wasn’t long before the other MPs came and helped but they thanked us for coming. My lieutenant got upset with me because we had left and he was going to court martial us, but this MP captain made sure I got the bronze star.

T: Did any USO shows come through?

J: Yes, and I appreciated the guys that supported the USO shows. We were notified and we would come in, and Nancy Sinatra was there one time but I didn’t make if for her show.

T: What was your thinking getting on the airplane to come home?

J: The rest of my life. We got new uniforms in Cam Ranh Bay and flew into Tacoma then to Wichita and took a bus up to Salina and my sister picked me up. I didn’t think anything about it, but I didn’t realize how unpopular the war was until I got back.

T: When were your discharged?

J: May 1969.

T: What did you do after you got your discharge?

J: I farmed for a little bit then went back to school and met my wife on a blind date. I worked as a welder in the wintertime.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

J: 1974. I was working as a welder and didn’t want to do that the rest of my life. I went to school and studied electronics and came down here and worked for Applied Automation. I worked there over 30 years.

T: Would join the Army again?

J: Sure, if I was younger. The Army matured me and made me ready for the world.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction.

J: OK.

T: The first one is Basic Training.

J: Fort Lost in the Woods. Basic Training was easy.

T: Fort Gordon.

J: Cold. We didn’t have any coal. We had to go to another barracks and steal their coal. I learned how to be around other people, because I grew up on a farm and most of the people I knew were family.

T: Cam Ranh Bay.

J: A very busy place.

T: Qui Nhon.

J: A very run-down place during the war but now a very beautiful place.

T: South Koreans.

J: Mean and very dedicated. Mean may not be the right word. They were feared by the Viet Cong. The Viet Cong went out of their way to avoid them.

T: Patrol.

J: I think it was necessary to go out. I don’t think I enjoyed the patrols because you never know what might happen.

T: Vietnam.

J: Serve my country.

T: Why were we in Vietnam?

J: We were told to stop the spread of Communism.

T: Ho Chi Minh.

J: A dictator. I think he was a smart man. I think we missed an opportunity in Tet to end that war.

T: Lyndon Johnson.

J: I liked Lyndon Johnson, just like I like Ike.

T: Richard Nixon.

J: I regretted he got forced out of office. I thought he was a good president.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

J: That I made a difference in this world. I have to kids and they are both in nonprofit service organizations. My daughter works for Convoy of Hope and my son builds children’s hospitals.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

J: Thank you.