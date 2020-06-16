This is the third segment of the Achievement Awards Assembly presented virtually on Facebook.

FFA chapter awards

Alyson Waltrip placed third in the Washington County Cattlewomen’s Association Speech Contest Other mentions were Abbey Davis, Alexis Evans, and Felicite Duff.

Special awards: Ag Tech — Sydney Hawkins; Animal Science — Wyatt Davis; Livestock Production — Alyson Waltrip; Introduction to Ag Communications – Riley Armstead; Agri-Science 1 — Kennedy Watson.

The Beta Club

Sponsors Cheryl Askew and Misty McNelley received the “Educator of Distinction Award” from the National Beta Club. Students with 4 years of membership and 100-plus hours of community service were Carli Barnett, Sydney Hawkins, Antonia Stewart and Jaggert Duff.

Beta Member of the Year: Abbie Beaston.

The Copan Beta Club brought home 30 titles from the state convention.

National Honor Society

Awarded to students with a 3.0 GPA: 10th grade — Abbey Davis, Gentrie O’Rourke, Nicole Duke, Bruklyn Nash, Skyler Odum, Caitlyn Carlock, Kannon Foreman, Felicite Duff, Zoe Strickland. 11 th grade — Riley Armstead, KaraBeth Hollingsworth, Wyatt Davis, Derek Askew, Alaina Collins, Abigail Secondine, Kaylee Radford. 12th grade — Sydney Hawkins, Antonia Stewart, Kolbey O’Rourke, Ryan Thornock, Alyson Waltrip, Jaggert Duff, Cooper Donaho, Carli Barnett, Andrea Blum.

Scholarships

American Red Cross — Andrea Blum, Copan Alumni-Andrea Blum, Carli Barnett, Kolbey O’Rourke, Sydney Hawkins, Antonia Stewart.

Copan Alumni Citizenship — Carli Barnett.

Joe Holland Memorial — Carli Barnett.

Bryan Family — Sydney Hawkins, Carli Barnett, Kolbey O’Rourke.

Copan Medical — Sydney Hawkins, Kolbey O’Rourke.

Copan Faculty and Staff – Sydney Hawkins.

PTO Scholarship — Carli Barnett, Cooper Donaho.

Kenny Blevins Scholarship — Carli Barnett.

Bartlesville Kiwanis Club Awards

Kannon Foreman – Sophomore of the Year.

Carli Barnett — Senior of the Year.

Second semester honor rolls

Superintendent’s Roll: Riley Armstead, Derek Askew, Caitlin Carlock, Abbey Davis, Wyatt Davis, Cooper Donaho, Felicite Duff, Nicole Duke, Kannon Foreman, Jagger Fox, Sydney Hawkins, Karabeth Hollingsworth, Bruklyn Nash, Skylar Odum, Gentrie O’Rourke, Devon Smith, Antonia Stewart, Zoe Stricklin, Ryan Thornock, Kennedy Watson, Luis Zubiate.

Principal’s Honor Roll: Carli Barnett, Abbie Beaston, Noah Cobb, Madalynn Jeffers, Abigail Secondine, Jesse Thornton, Alyson Waltrip, Faith Weatherspoon.

The Athletic Awards Program was virtually presented and will be posted next week.

There are three food distribution sites in Copan. Mr. Layton, FFA adviser, is bringing food to the school parking lot. The Hope Community Church downtown distributes dairy and perishables. Check Facebook for times. The Copan United Methodist Church distributes on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. behind the building on Maple Street.

