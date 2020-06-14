Several area students were named to the Spring 2020 honor rolls at The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Amrose Mei-Lin Davis, Ashtyn Lashbrook, and Macy L. Reynolds of Bartlesville were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by students who recorded a 4.0 GPA.

Ashlee Kate Bridges, Kaylee Michelle Cromwell, Kennedy Franks, Emma Eileen Shelley, Rachael Nicole Simpson, and Brittany Dawn Webster of Bartlesville, and Miranda Kae Lewis of Dewey were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which required at 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.