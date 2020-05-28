What is it about mysteries?

Well, for one thing, there’s nothing like settling down with a well-crafted mystery for excitement and comfort at the same time. That’s a combination hard to come by in real life.

Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes, Tana French … take me away. I enjoy the ride, even (especially) as we careen around hairpin turns, assured that we will arrive safely at the end of our journey.

Here’s my take on the recipe for cooking up a good, solid mystery. Mix together heavy doses of these ingredients:

Danger: Something very bad is going to happen.

Suspense: We will have to keep reading to learn the who, what and why.

Investigators: Quirky and clever sleuths will be introduced.

Clues: These tidbits will tease us.

Secrets: They will be slowly and quietly folded in.

Bake at high heat until well done. Pull out of the oven and serve up with a satisfying resolution.

All ingredients combine to make a satisfying dessert.

The ending of the story should not be predictable. That is the fatal flaw for a mystery. We wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s too much fun to follow the bread crumbs, take your guess and eagerly anticipate the big reveal. And whether you didn’t see it coming or you nailed it; the experience of reading was the journey that meant the most, after all.

I salute the author who can pull it off, the one who drew you in, made you believe, kept you guessing. It’s quite a feat.

So, here’s to mysteries, letting us slide out of our daily life into another world and bringing us back home.

Anthony Horowitz expressed the delights of mysteries in his book, “Magpie Murders”: “You can’t beat a whodunit: the twists and turns, the clues and the red herrings and then, finally, the satisfaction of having everything explained to you in a way that makes you kick yourself because you hadn’t seen it from the start.”

If you haven’t discovered the delight of mysteries and want to dip your toe in, I offer a few recommendations:

Flynn Berry, Tana French, Jane Harper, Anthony Horowitz, Henning Mankell and Louise Penny

The books that appeals to each individual reader are a mystery, too. With reading, it’s whatever pleases you that matters. I wish you happy reading.

Connie Lavoie owns The Book Loft, located inside the The Vintage Loft on Don Tyler in Dewey.