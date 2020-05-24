You’ve finally found the perfect dog to adopt and you are so excited to bring him home! Without knowing your rescued dog’s past, you might feel like you have a hurdle to overcome with training. Fortunately, whether you are adopting a puppy or an adult dog, you should be able to begin a training routine right away.

First, realize that your dog will go through a period of adjustment. He may have had a tough past or he may have had a happy past or he may be just a puppy, but whatever the past your new dog will be unsure of his new surroundings. He has spent some time at a shelter, which was new environment and now he is in a new setting again and it all can be overwhelming.

Even still, it is important to set boundaries from the very moment you bring your dog into your home. For example, if you don’t want your dog to be up on the sofa in the future, don’t cuddle with your dog on the furniture on the first day as a way of bonding. Dogs like structure, so establish that right away. Set a schedule with your new dog, such as a routine time for eating, for playing, for going on walks and for bedtime.

Whether or not you know if your rescued dog is housetrained, assume he is not. Limit the area where your new pet is initially allowed to one to two rooms when you first bring him home so you can look for signs that he may need to go potty. If he is sniffing or circling, especially if it has been a while since he has been out, then let him outside immediately. Offer praise when your dog goes outside to potty! Don’t rub your dog’s nose in a mess that happens indoors. He may assume that you just don’t like for him to go at all. If he is caught in the act, you can startle him with clapping or a loud noise.

Crate training can be a positive experience for a dog. He will most likely enjoy a sanctuary space. Start with little time in a crate and increase the time in the crate gradually. It could be possible that your dog had a negative experience with a previous owner who used the crate as punishment, so be sensitive to your dog’s reactions by beginning slowly and positively.

Leash training is an important first step as it is a valuable skill for a dog to have and will make your walks more enjoyable in the future. Having your dog get used to the collar is the first step. While still inside, now with a leash on, you can encourage your dog to take a few steps forward and offer rewards. Be patient and start with short walks. Being on a leash does not come naturally to dogs, but once you and your dog establish the routine, it will be a wonderful experience for both of you.

Once you have a schedule established and housetraining is going well, you will want to teach your dog commands such as: sit, down, come, stay, drop it, plus no jumping, no barking and go to your special place (such as a dog bed or the crate). You can opt to enroll in a dog obedience class or work with your dog on your own. Consistency is important for your pet to learn the commands and then continuing to review the commands routinely once he has caught on to the initial training. Usually when you adopt a rescue pet, you should assume he has no training and start from the beginning.

There are many resources you can utilize to try to correct behavioral problems, such as excessive jumping, barking, aggression, excessive chewing, etc. American SPCA has a helpful online resource for how to train your dog with behavior issues: https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/dog-care/common-dog- behavior-issues.

Your newly adopted rescue dog will want to please you! By beginning your first day together in your home establishing the routine and defining expectations, both you and your new dog will be happier in the long term.

