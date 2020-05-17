Having your pet microchipped with identification is a useful tool in reuniting you with your dog or cat in the event they are lost. A pet with a microchip has a much greater chance of being returned to its owner than an animal without one.

A microchip is a very small identification “tag” that is inserted into an animal by a veterinarian. The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is quickly inserted into the animal by a needle, usually behind the neck by the shoulder blades. No anesthesia is required to insert the microchip, although many animals have it inserted while they are being spayed or neutered and already under anesthetics.

The biggest benefit of a microchip is that your pet has an increased likelihood of being returned to you if lost. Microchips are a permanent identification, unlike tags which can fall off or become separated from a pet.

If someone finds a lost animal, they can take the animal to a shelter or veterinarian to be scanned to find out the owner’s name and contact information. For shelters, it is a good tool to help identify pets who already have families, and once the pet and family are reunited, it helps from keeping animals at the shelter who already have homes.

This is why registering your microchipped pet is so important.

Some pet owners think that once the microchip is in place then they are all set. However, after the microchip is in place the pet owner must complete the process by registering their pet with the microchip company in order for the microchip to be connected to the pet owner with the pet owner’s name and phone number.

While microchips are a wonderful tool for reuniting pets with their owners, having a collar with a tag is still important for your pet. If a neighbor or someone finds your lost dog or cat and it is wearing a collar with your name and phone number on it, this is the easiest way for you to be contacted. The microchip is helpful if the collar has fallen off, but it does require taking the animal to a shelter or veterinarian’s office for scanning.

At Washington County SPCA, we microchip all animals who are adopted. It is part of the adoption fee and helps ensure that your pet will be connected to you in the event that your pet gets out of your yard and loses its collar. Microchips are very helpful to us for animals that are brought into the shelter and have microchips by allowing us to be able to identify owners when their pets end up at the shelter.

Our goal at Washington County SPCA is to provide shelter and medical care for stray animals and actively promote suitable animal adoptions. Microchipping is one way that we can reunite pets with their owners and help with the overpopulation of the shelter.

To learn more about WCSPCA, pet adoptions, or how to make a donation to support its mission, please call 918-336-1577 or visit www.wcspca.org.

Tonya Pete is Executive Director of the Washington County SPCA.