In 2018, an exciting new project was proposed in Turley. The concept, called City Lights, was designed to be a village, embracing individuals experiencing homelessness and those in drug rehabilitation programs.

Usually, when programs such as this are announced, humanitarians everywhere are thrilled that the community is doing something to help marginalized populations. However, many were not thrilled at the prospect of this village, particularly those who live in Turley.

The individuals in Turley who revolted against this project unfortunately are not alone. The phenomenon even has a name. It is called NIMB, or Not in My Backyard. It happens pretty much anytime someone wants to build something that would help a marginalized population, particularly those struggling with mental illness. These concepts and ideas are exciting, but often difficult to get off the ground because although everyone, or most people, want to help, they don’t want this “helping” to be anywhere near them or their families.

Why is this even a thing? False beliefs are the foundation supporting the NIMB phenomenon. Hollywood and the media do a terrific job instilling fear around those that live with mental illness. But fact outweighs the fiction; most individuals with mental illness are not dangerous. In fact, only 3% to 5% of firearm assaults are linked to mental illness (psychologytoday.com). However, the incidents that do occur are so highly publicized that it is only natural that most people believe the number is higher, resulting in more fear and misunderstanding.

These false beliefs feed into another problem — many people with mental health issues never get help because of the belief society holds about them. In 2018, only 43% of individuals with mental health issues received treatment (nami.org). Furthermore, 90% of individuals who committed suicide displayed mental health symptoms, according to their families and friends, but did not seek treatment. This is a monumental problem, when we, as a society, struggle with building facilities because of the NIMB phenomenon, and so many are afraid to get help over fear of what others will think. In other words, there is not enough help to be given even if those struggling were not afraid to ask.

The truth is this: mental illness is simply that — an illness. Why is it a non-issue for someone experiencing an irregular heartbeat to see a cardiologist, but when someone has a chemical imbalance feels judged for seeing a psychiatrist? It is only another organ in the human body that requires medical attention. The brain should be viewed no differently than the pancreas or the liver.

Changing these false beliefs and fears begins with each and every one of us. We just have to normalize mental health treatment. We need to openly talk about our depression and anxiety and what we are doing to feel better. We need to bring it into mainstream conversation. We must eliminate the shame surrounding mental illness in an effort to curb the fears experienced by those who do not understand. Post about it on social media, speak out with pride that you are not afraid to get help or that you stand with those that need the help!

One in 5 adults experience a mental illness (nami.org). It is common. It is real. But most importantly, it is nothing to be afraid of. Together, we can reshape society’s views and rebuild a new foundation based on healing and acceptance.

Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is a professor of psychology at Rogers State University.