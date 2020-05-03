Tri County Tech has announced the induction of 86 students into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).

“The students involved in the National Technical Honor Society at Tri County Tech embody the attributes and talent, which are in demand by business and industry today. By meeting high standards for attendance, grades, and community service TCT’s NTHS members are well-prepared for continuing their education or obtaining employment related to their training,” said Deputy Superintendent and Chief Quality Officer Tammie Strobel.

The 86 students represent an extensive number of technical programs taught at Tri County Tech.

Automotive Service Technology

Jesse James

Computer Repair & Network

Nikyla Marcum

Madelyn Sandlin

Madison Taylor

Zygia Tumlinson

Tommie Yordy

Early Care & Education

Heaven Arbogast

Breanna Boyd

Shaelea Finney

Allison Hollis

Alyssa Kitterman

Harley Towell

Education Accelerated by Service & Technology

Doyle Berry

Wyatt Severson

Graphic Communications

Victoria Leal

Evelyn Ortiz

Samuel Sauer

Medicine & Biosciences

Claire Chipinda

Camden Cotner

Kara Beth Hollingsworth

Blerton Morina

Moshonie Rice

Logan Weber

Hayley Weikle

Lauren Wilson

Mattie Wright

Practical Nursing

Melissa Chuleewah

Amy Cochrane

Abigail Estes

Heidi Griffith

Ashley Henderson

Skyler Jones

Kelly Kelley

Deborah Nicole McKinney

Jennifer Nelson

Allison Richardson

Kelsey Pitts

Kaylin Thornton

Pre-Engineering

Henry Auer

Brett Cunningham

Michael Eckert

Gabriel Ecklund

Erika Gruber

Jace Hollingshed

Adahm Jennings

Ezekiel Johannsen

Parker Mindt

Tina Owens

Kaylee Rolph

Mason Seigel

Tryston Stevens

Shelby Elise Ward

Charles Preston Willis

Elizabeth Woolman

Logan Yardley

Pre-Nursing

Samantha Beard

Elena Fries

Joanna Guevara

Paige Kitterman

Jayden Lavasseur

Sarah McNeil

Ashlyn Messenger

Hope Nichols

Jerraca Stansberry

Precision Machining Operations

Nathaniel Veld

Teacher Prep

Dorothy Ellen Stark

Superintendent CEO Lindel Fields said the society’s newest members represent the best of the best at TCT.

“While their learning environment may have changed, they stayed committed, ‘showed up’ every day, earned their grades, and volunteered in the community. These are our future leaders,” Fields said.