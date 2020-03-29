The spring camping bug has hit members of the Wheeler Dealers Camping Club as they met in March for the first outing of the 2020 season at Hulah Lake in northern Oklahoma. Neither rain nor wind kept the club members from Ponca City and Bartlesville from enjoying the event.

Hosts for the campout were Ponca City members Jon and Kathy Tippin.

Last year, Hulah was closed due to heavy rainfall, so the group was glad to be able to return this spring. The campground is managed by the Hulah Lake Osage Association, and the nonprofit organization made many improvements during the past year.

Hulah has a heated and air-conditioned building in the campground, which Wheeler Dealers members enjoy using for cooler campouts like March. Thursday evening, members enjoyed a rousing game of Mexican Train with Cecil Sparks coming in first place, if you can call the highest count first place (actually lowest is first place). On Friday evening, the group met for a potluck supper with crock-pot roast provided by the Tippins. Other members provided various sides culminating with St. Patrick’s-decorated cupcakes and ice cream. The group then enjoyed a movie.

On Saturday morning, club members took a caravan to Pawhuska for a two-hour guided bus tour of the area with Roaming the Osage. This included views of the Osage Hills, Tallgrass Prairie, Drummond Ranch, Osage Tribal Headquarters and various stops throughout Pawhuska. For lunch, the group then feasted on wood-fired pizza at Ree Drummond’s P-Town Pizza followed by some members touring the new Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum. Dinner that evening was in Sedan, Kansas, at Buck’s BBQ and Steakhouse.

Sunday morning following a potluck breakfast, the business meeting was held with Kathy Tippin, vice-president presiding. Lee and Ellen Cobb reported on the upcoming April campout at Keystone State Park. One of the highlights will be the Sand Springs Herb Festival. The May campout will be in Shawnee and the June campout in Claremore.

Wheeler Dealers’ monthly campouts are held weekends from March to August with only a lunch or breakfast gathering in February and a special Christmas Party in December. Members can make their own reservations at many of the U.S. Corps of Engineers lakes through recreation.gov, the Corps’ reservation service.

Current members are from Bartlesville and Ponca City. However, anyone from northern Oklahoma or southern Kansas is invited to join.

Persons interested in joining or knowing more should contact Lowry, president, at 580-304-5445 in Ponca City or Joe, secretary, at 918-977-0805 in Bartlesville.