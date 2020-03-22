While we face these unique times and have been advised to stock up on supplies for a possible two-week stay at home, the Washington County SPCA continues to receive homeless animals daily. Our shelter is filling quickly, and our heavy kitten litter season is just around the corner.

If you are able to help the shelter with supplies, we are critically low on paper towels, as they are out of stock online and in stores. Additional supply needs include: dry Purina One dog and cat food; pine-pellet litter (bought at Tractor Supply or Atwoods); trash bags, 45- and 13-gallon; Dawn dish soap; laundry detergent, and kitten milk replacer. If you make a purchase online, supplies can be sent directly to us.

From now through April 30, we are waiving our re-claim fee of $45. If your pet is brought to the shelter, we would like to make it easier for you to come pick up your dog or cat. You will still be responsible for compliance issues, such as $10 for a city license, $11 for a rabies vaccination and for purchasing a spay/neuter coupon, if any of those issues relate to your circumstance.

At this point, we also welcome foster parents for our animals. WCSPCA provides supplies needed while the animal is in your care. Or if you would like to consider adopting a pet, please visit our website www.wcspca.org to see available adoptable animals. If you see an animal that you would like to meet, please call us to schedule a visit.

There are wonderful dogs and cats in our care who would love to find a forever home. These animals are sweet, loving pets who would greet you when you walk in the door, be eager to go on a walk, cuddle with you during stressful times and offer needed companionship.

Our goal at Washington County SPCA is to provide shelter and medical care for stray animals and actively promote suitable animal adoptions. We value and appreciate all donations as they help us to support our mission.

At this time, we are open for business for you to pick up a pet or foster/adopt an animal, but we are trying to limit our public hours in compliance with social distancing and our hours could change based on changes made by the CDC regarding businesses being open. We recommend you calling to schedule an appointment to come in to visit a dog or cat or to reclaim your pet, 918-336-1577. We will do our best to meet your scheduling needs. Our physical/mailing address for deliveries is: 16620 State Hwy 123, Bartlesville, OK 74006.