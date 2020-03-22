Enrollment is now open at St. John Catholic School, which has been providing quality, faith-based education for students of all faiths since 1912.

St. John School offers a traditional academic curriculum. It includes Early Childhood Education for 3-year-olds and instruction for elementary students (grades pre-K–5) and middle school students (grades six to eight). Class sizes are limited at the school, providing each student with individual attention.

The school said in a release that it provides education of “the child’s whole being: intellectual, spiritual, social, emotional and physical.”

The school has separate academic programs for the elementary and middle schools, but it promotes regular interaction between them. “The result is a family-like atmosphere and positive environment in the school, ” the release states.

St. John also offers a specific dyslexia therapy program by using the Scottish Rite Hospital’s “Take Flight” dyslexia program. The school has been able to provide therapy to St. John students who live in Nowata, Osage, Rogers and Washington counties. The program is another approach where the school is continuing to strive to serve all students especially since dyslexia therapy is not a required program in Oklahoma public schools, according to the release.

SJCS students can participate with Bartlesville Public Schools in extracurricular activities such as, track, baseball, football, pom squad and basketball. Also, St. John Catholic School and Wesleyan Christian School partner to provide extracurricular activities such as the SJCS robotic team.

Financial assistance and scholarship are available. The school can offer guidance through completing financial aid applications, which must be started by April 15.

If you have any questions, go to sjcs-ok.org/visit. Personal tours can be scheduled by contacting Principal Lexie Radebaugh at radebaugh@sjcs-ok.org or call the school (918) 336-0603.