Harpist Lorelei Barton will perform Wednesday, March 18, at First Presbyterian Church’s weekly Lenten Musical Moments.

The event will begin at 12:15 p.m. and also will feature a Scripture of the day, fellowship sack lunches and a love offering for Habitat for Humanity, a Christian-based organization that builds affordable homes for and with deserving low-income families.

The church is at 505 S. Dewey Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.

Barton will be playing works for the harp from the 17th to the 20th centuries.

She began her music studies on piano at age 5, adding viola and guitar studies before she started the harp at age 10. The Pennsylvania native has been performing and teaching in Oklahoma for more than 38 years. She is principal harpist with Tulsa’s Signature Symphony, Bartlesville Symphony, and substitutes in the principal harp position with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

As principal harpist, she also has played with the Tulsa Philharmonic, Tulsa Opera, Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Oratorio Chorus, Fort Smith Symphony, Light Opera Oklahoma, Bartlesville Choral Society, Wildwood Opera Festival in Little Rock, Ark., Arkansas Symphony in Little Rock, Solisti Orchestra for OK Mozart, Oklahoma City Symphony, and Tulsa Camerata.

In 2011, Barton performed in a duo concert in Chiang Mai, Thailand, with harpist Judi Utely.

Barton also frequently performs for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Brown Bag It series, as well as regional churches, choirs, chamber ensembles, college faculty and community recitals. Having a passion for playing chamber music, Barton is currently the harpist with Mosaic Trio (violin, cello, harp) and Harpwind (oboe and harp). Both groups have played locally, statewide and in surrounding states.

In 2013 she founded Musica Sacre di Tulsa, which focuses on using sacred chamber music with harp to embellish church services of small, underserved congregations in Tulsa and surrounding communities.

When she is not traveling to other churches on Sunday mornings, Barton serves as organist/pianist for the First Church of Christ Scientist in Tulsa.

On Wednesday, sack lunches will be prepared by Presbyterian Women consisting of a sandwich, a bag of chips, homemade cookies and a bottle of water for $5. Lunches can be enjoyed before or after the concert in the Community Room of the church near the main north entrance to the sanctuary or may be to-go.