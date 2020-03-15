One in eight women will develop breast cancer. That is a frightening statistic. One-sixth of breast cancers occur in women ages 40 to 49, and 75 percent of women who get breast cancer don’t have a family history.

Mammography is the only test that is able to detect breast cancer in its early stages, even before a lump can be felt. Through mammography, lives are saved.

Family HealthCare Clinic ensures that women and men who are unable to afford a mammogram will receive the potentially life-saving diagnostic screening at no cost to them.

The free mammogram program begins at Family HealthCare Clinic. Patients come to the clinic for an initial breast exam. The cost for the exam is in compliance with the affordable quality care offered at the clinic.

After a breast exam and diagnosis, a nurse practitioner will determine if a mammogram is the next appropriate plan of care. If so, the patient is given a coupon to take to Ascension Jane Phillips Imaging at their appointment. After the patient has the mammogram, the invoice for the screening is sent to Family HealthCare Clinic for payment. The patient never sees the bill.

The free mammogram program is funded by Family HealthCare Clinic’s annual fundraiser, Miles for Mammograms 5K Run; the event this year will take place Sept. 26 in downtown Bartlesville.

Donations also are accepted throughout the year; they can be made specifically to the mammogram program through Family HealthCare Clinic. With these donations, we are able to help those who need, but cannot afford, this life-saving screening.

Family HealthCare Clinic is a medical clinic with a focus on care for those who are uninsured, underinsured or on state-supported insurance (SoonerCare). Family HealthCare Clinic treats adults and children at affordable rates in a convenient location. Patients experience quality medical care in a private, welcoming environment from experienced, compassionate providers who listen to the needs of their patients.

In addition to basic health care and the free mammogram program, Family HealthCare Clinic offers low-cost labs, TB skin tests, sports physicals, preventative care and more.

If you have not had a mammogram recently due to cost barriers, or would like to begin your breast health care, call to schedule an appointment at 918-336-4822. Family HealthCare Clinic is located at 1820 W. Hensley Blvd. and is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.familyhealthcareclinic.org.

— Molly Collins is executive director of Family HealthCare Clinic.