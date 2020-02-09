Dr. Sonya Torbert, newly appointed Clinical Director of Samaritan Counseling, will speak on “Keeping Our Kids Safe” at the annual Daughters of Lot breakfast Feb. 22.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Adams Blvd. Church of Christ, 3700 SE Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville. It will include a beautiful and creative array of decorated tables, a delicious hearty breakfast and a coffee bar.

The Rev. Kelley Becker, pastor at Disciples Christian Church will be the MC, and the Rev. Stephen Carl, pastor at First Presbyterian Church, will provide the Invocation.

Groups can sponsor a table for $250 to $1,000. Individual tickets also may be purchased for $25.

The money Samaritan raises from this two-hour breakfast event provides quality counseling restricted to victims of sexual or physical abuse.

Since 1982, the Daughters of Lot has provided, through Samaritan Counseling and Growth, the resources to help children and adults overcome the trauma and pain of abuse.

The National Institute for Justice reports that 1 out of 5 girls and 1 out of 20 boys report sexual abuse. It also indicates that 3 out of every 4 adolescents sexually assaulted, were victimized by someone they knew well.

“I have heard many stories about youth and adults who would have died emotionally or committed suicide if it had not been for the listening ear and compassionate heart of their counselor,” said Dr. Larry W. Cowan, Executive Director of Samaritan Counseling and Growth. The victims of sexual or physical abuse have the opportunity to heal from their trauma and to find hope in their lives.

“I felt like I died inside after being sexually abused,” said one young woman. “If I had not had my counselor to talk with, I don’t think I would have wanted to live.”

For more information on sponsoring a table or decorating a table, contact Samaritan at www.supportsamaritan.org or call at 918-336-1463. See you at breakfast.