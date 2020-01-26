Bartlesville Public Library

Women’s Network to present pilgrimage program

The Women’s Network will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Bartlesville Public Library.

Joe Williams, speaker, will present a talk about his spiritual pilgrimage entitled “Sorting Out, Taking In and Letting Go” while on the Camino de Santiago.

Williams will share reflections of his pilgrimage when he hiked 500 miles over the Pyrenees of southern France and across the steppes of northern Spain to the tomb of St. James the apostle. Camino de Santiago is one of the major Christian pilgrimages in the world.

Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins promptly 7 p.m. Public is welcome.