Happy New Year and welcome back to Price Tower!

We’re confident that 2020 holds exciting things for our community and for Price Tower as well.

To start the new year off right, our next exhibition will begin January 24th and will feature the works of Bruce Goff and Herbert Greene. Mr. Goff, as many of you know, was a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright, and lived and worked at Price Tower for over seven years. Make sure you put our special member-guest reception Jan. 23rd on your calendar; as Herb Greene will be there to speak.

Also during this exhibit, we will be refurbishing the former apartment of Mr. Goff, which was a 2-story suite on the 9th and 10th floors of the Tower. This newly appointed space will be available for receptions or hospitality rooms for business or social functions as well. We will be decorating the areas with mid-century modern furniture, artwork from Mr. Goff himself including his sketches of Shin’en Kan, and many other inspiring pieces of art. This new tribute suite will also showcase several albums from his record collection of over 7,000… as well as truly interesting memorabilia collected over many years.

As we begin a new decade we have been reflecting on what a fantastic year we had at Price Tower during 2019. As supporters and visitors, you continue to make this building a living monument to Frank Lloyd Wright. You provide us the opportunity to inspire so many artists and designers to come see first-hand how unique and distinctive this building is.

2020 is going to be even better! The week of Feb. 17 we will host our new “Wright Chef Competition” where we will once again search the country for an inspiring chef to bring their skills and vision to Price Tower for an entire year. With ‘Tower Center at Unity Square’ preparing for its final phase of work, we are poised to combine the new Green Space, Wright Chef, and Price Tower itself — to create a trifecta of culinary excellence, celebrated art and world-renown architecture.

One last item to add to your “save-the-date calendar” is our annual Price Tower Gala, Friday, March 6, 2020. This year’s theme is: Preserve, Inspire & Celebrate; the three pillars of the Price Tower mission statement. We want you to be there to help us celebrate, and to be inspired by an Oklahoma artist and his incredible talent in drawing the many faces of Price Tower.

We look forward to seeing you at the Tower soon!

— Rick Loyd is the executive director of the Price Tower Arts Center