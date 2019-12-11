Our Savior Lutheran Church

Christmas music and carols featuring Susan Mueller

Our Savior Lutheran Church will host Christmas music and carols featuring Susan Mueller at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Cocoa and cookies will be served at a reception following the performance. Our Savior Lutheran is located at 300 N Madison, in the Park Hill addition.

Mueller is a graduate of Bartlesville Sooner High School, Oklahoma State University with a degree in music education and Southern Methodist University with a master in choral conducting. She taught vocal music for five years in the Jenks Public Schools and for 20 years at Bartlesville High School. She also taught for several years on the college level.

She was instrumental in the planning and design of the BHS Fine Arts Facility, completed in 2004 and is honored to have the choral rehearsal hall named for her. In 2006 she was selected Bartlesville High School’s teacher of the year and in 2007 was chosen the director of distinction by the Oklahoma Choral Directors Association. In 2008 Mueller was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Education Association Hall of Fame.

She also received two awards from the Bartlesville Arts and Humanities Council for Local Service and Builder of the Stars. In 2016 she was inducted into the Bartlesville Public School Foundation Hall of Fame.

For 34 years, Mueller was the Bartlesville Choral Society music director and conductor before retiring in 2018. She became Our Savior’s parish musician in 2010.