Last week’s column was all about Christmas parties, and as the big day gets closer I find my calendar is still full of weight gaining events. Banks, tax consultants and financial advisors are just a few of the groups holding parties for their clients but there are still other celebrations that are free and open to anyone.

If you are a regular reader you know that Will Rogers was a guy I think very highly of as I’m sure many of you do as well. Unfortunately you just missed the annual Christmas party held at Will’s birthplace, the Dog Iron Ranch outside of Claremore. However the ranch is still open and so is the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in town. They are both decked out for the holidays and are wonderful places to visit this time of year.

Another party coming up is the Christmas open house at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum which will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14. There will be plenty of food and drink including cookies and milk and you will even have a chance to get your photo taken with Santa! Want to take a drive in an old stage coach or maybe ride a camel? It will all be available during the party, and yes it’s all free.

If you want to stay a little closer to home, I hear from many of the businesses in downtown Bartlesville and Dewey that they have special plans leading up to Christmas. Many are staying open late offering free food, drinks and gift drawings for shoppers.

Bartlesville also has the ice skating rink set up next to the chamber of commerce building again this year and you can take a horse drawn carriage ride from the rink through town to see all the decorations. If you haven’t been downtown lately there are lots of new light displays and the number of eating establishments has really grown. Of course a drive through Fantasy Land of Lights in Johnstone Park is a must do at this time of year as well.

Downtown Dewey is lit up too and they are getting ready for the big Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday which will be the 32nd anniversary for the event!

Over in Nowata the historic Glass Mansion is hosting an open house this weekend on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m., offering an opportunity to see this beautiful home completely decorated for the season.

As for me I’m still hitting the highway and wearing out horses so till next time I’ll see ya down the road …

— Contact Dale Lewis at buffalodale@netzero.net