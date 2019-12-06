When you picture the holidays, you probably think of large gatherings of friends and family enjoying delicious food. But if you only see your loved ones only periodically, it can be a time when you notice they are aging or beginning to have trouble.

It seems easier to avoid a conversation. Why ruin the holiday? You’ll talk about it later, right? Unfortunately, many discussions don’t happen until a mishap occurs — your loved one falls and breaks their hip, someone swindles them out of money, or they have a car accident because they shouldn’t be driving. Everyone can be left scrambling.

Planning in advance helps. Even though it’s difficult, talking about these subjects and formulating a plan for life transitions can help your family avoid impulse decisions. Change is scary, but making a plan reduces that fear.

When you think through potential situations and figure out your plan of action when you are not under stress, those thoughts can become hardwired in your brain, allowing you to be more likely to follow through.

So how do you start the conversation? Begin with telling them how much you love them and want a plan for them to age safely. This sets the stage. Once the door is open, you can get them to make a commitment to continue the discussion. Remember, the conversation doesn’t have to take place all at once!

These are the questions that eventually have to be answered:

• What are their long term plans for where they are going to live?

• When do they agree to be evaluated for their driving?

• How are they going to know when to get help with managing their finances so they don’t get ripped off or make mistakes?

• Have they documented their health care wishes and completed the appropriate documents so their health care surrogate can step in?

By starting the conversation now, you can plan for the future. Ideally, you will avoid a disaster or poor decisions made on a whim. At worst, when a serious event happens, your family will remember the conversations and have a pathway already in place.