Welcome to Price Tower for the holiday season! What a great time to come visit the Tower while all your friends and family are visiting from out of town. Let’s face it…You can only watch so many parades on TV, and talk about Aunt June’s latest operation for so long…So, get those relatives out of the house and come by and see “Witness to Faith.”

This Biblical Art exhibition displayed in traditional Japanese folk art with stencil dying is amazing artwork and was created as a colorful representations of biblical scenes. The artist, Sadao Watanabe, has art now hanging in galleries all over the world…and right here in downtown Bartlesville. And remember, members of Price Tower visit free anytime!

With the annual Christmas parade coming Dec. 7, the gallery will be open free to everyone from 4 to 6 p.m., as we host the “Cocoa & Cocktails” pre-parade party. Come enjoy free refreshments and live holiday music from the St. John School “Singing Eagles” and other musical guests. There will also be several opportunities to buy unique Christmas gifts from area Artists and from our newly designed and fully stocked Price Tower Gift Shop Plus, gift wrapping is free that day. This will be a fun evening for the whole family!

Speaking of the holidays, be sure to book your year-end office or friend party at the Tower. We have several different sized rooms available to make your event special and festive. Speaking of year-end, New Year’s Eve will be here before we know it, and Copper Restaurant + Bar will have 2 dinner settings at 5:00 and 8:00pm with a special menu selected and prepared by award-winning Wright Chef, Nook Ducre.

This memorable dinner includes a monogramed champagne glass, and a lovely dessert you won’t want to miss. Check out the full menu and complete details at pricetower.org. Reservations are necessary, so hurry! As you know our dining rooms have limited space… but have truly amazing views.

As we close out 2019, and look forward to the possibilities this new decade brings, I’m reflective of my 1st full year as Price Tower’s Executive Director. Having lived in Bartlesville for many years, and having driven by and dined within the building, I’ve always been in awe of the imagination it took to design this building, but also the courage it took for the Price Family to build it here on the Oklahoma prairie. Now that I’ve had the opportunity to work in the building each day, and be part of Mr. Wright’s unique and thoughtful design, I count myself blessed and I’m very thankful. From all our staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors, have a Merry Christmas and a wonderful 2020.

— Rick Loyd is the executive director of the Price Tower Arts Center.