Bartlesville will honor its veterans in the form of a parade from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 in the downtown area.

Parade Chairman Tyler Hartell, who has been chairing the event for four years, said a number of entrants have been received for the event but more are welcome.

Grand Marshal for the event is long-time Bartlesville resident R.J. George.

George was born in Formosa, Ark. in 1924 and enlisted right out of high school.

In a previous story written by Joe Todd, George said, “A buddy of mine were going to go into together out of high school. He was a smart guy and a natural leader. They wanted him to go to officers training. I couldn’t make it in officers training so we split up. We thought it would be just a few days before we were drafted so we waited until we were drafted in a month or so.”

He wanted to be a Marine because he thought they were tougher. “I had to fuss at them to get into the Marines. When we went through the examination and got to the last guy and telling where they needed men and asked me if I wanted the Army or Navy. I told him I wanted the Marines. He asked why I wanted the Marines and I told him I thought they were tougher and he said we’ll put you in the Army and stamped a big M and I was in the Marine Corps.”

He served in the Marines for three years and 10 months.

“I had just enough points. I never saw home. I went from my house to Boot Camp,” he said.

The American Legion, the Bartlesville Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rep. Derrel Fincher, Blue Star Mothers, Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, local businesses and organizations will take part to honor veterans.

Approximately 35 organizations and businesses participated in the 2018 parade.

“The past few years that I’ve been here there has been a steady increase in parade participants as well as the turnout,” Hartell said.

“We would appreciate the community coming out and celebrating our veterans.”