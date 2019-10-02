For the fourth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor teachers throughout the state of Oklahoma by awarding 36 educators with a total of $18,000 in prize money.

The decision to award 36 $500 gifts to individual teachers from a pool of 30 counties in Oklahoma was made out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

“Arvest values the powerful roles teachers play for our children and our future,” said Annah Fischer, marketing manager for Arvest in Bartlesville. “It is our pleasure to recognize some of the teachers who mean so much to our communities. We hope these awards reflect our gratitude.”

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 7-13. Use the form provided in the post to enter your favorite teacher’s name and other requested information, including one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.

Counties included are: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Grady, LeFlore, Mayes, McIntosh, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburgh, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.