Autumn is just around the corner, and the Bartlesville Farmers Market is open to serve communities through the fall harvest. Taste the difference of locally-grown okra, peppers, squash and sweet potatoes or find year-round favorites such as meat, jams, bread and packaged foods.

The Bartlesville Farmers Market is one of more than 40 farmers markets across Oklahoma accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Senior Farmers Market Benefits, helping make fresh, quality foods more accessible than ever. To find your nearest SNAP-accepting farmers market, please visit onieproject.org/farmersmarkets.

Shopping at the farmers market is a great way to support local farmers and start healthy family traditions such as preparing homemade meals with locally-grown produce. The Oklahoma Nutrition and Information Education (ONIE) Project’s new “Choose Homemade” initiative encourages families to use ONIE as a free recipe resource when searching for ways to use market produce this fall.

“ONIE makes it easy to create homemade, family-favorite meals using market produce with tons of simple, 30-minute-or-less recipes,” said ONIE’s Community Outreach Coordinator, Jade Owen. “Now, more families have the opportunity to enjoy fresh fall produce thanks to SNAP-accepting farmers markets like Bartlesville.”

Visit the Bartlesville Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Frank Phillips Park located at 222 SW Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville, for a live okra cooking demo, kids’ scavenger hunt and the freshest, locally-grown produce around. This market is open through Oct. 12 and participates in the Double-Up Oklahoma Program, a program matching SNAP dollars up to $20 a day.