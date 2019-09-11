The word centenarian is derived from Latin and means “of a hundred.” Centenarians of Oklahoma celebrates the lives of Oklahoma citizens who are “of a hundred” or more.

Centenarians of Oklahoma is a nonprofit, volunteer group based in Tulsa with the sole purpose of honoring and celebrating the lives of our Oklahoma citizens who have reached the age of 100 or more. There is no cost, fee or obligation to join the group, and it is the only group of its kind in the United States.

Each Centenarian is honored with a biographical sketch, a Centenarians of Oklahoma Certificate and a Golden Okie Pin. The group follows up with the Centenarians on their birthdays, at Christmas and with other remembrances during the year.

Since the beginning of this program in 1991, Centenarians of Oklahoma has honored more than 2,300 Oklahoma Centenarians. Currently Centenarians of Oklahoma has 235 living honorees. Every effort is being made to locate and honor even more Oklahoma Centenarians.

The group maintains a website at centenariansok.com detailing all their activities. The website includes a video completed in conjunction with the Oklahoma State University 100 Year Life Program, along with statistics and other interesting facts. The Facebook page, Centenarians of Oklahoma, highlights current honorees. Permanent records of deceased Centenarians of Oklahoma are archived at the Oklahoma Historical Society and become an honored part of Oklahoma history.

If you know an upcoming Centenarian, or someone who is already a Centenarian, contact the group at centenariansofoklahoma@gmail.com, by phone at 918-510-0150 or you may complete the website forms by following the instructions on the form. Submit by scanning the form and returning by email or U.S. mail.