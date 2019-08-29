School is back in session for many children, and grandparents can be a positive influence when it comes to education. Even if you don’t live close enough to help them with their homework, with all the technology available today you can still be as involved as ever.

Perhaps you are close to children at your church or from your neighborhood. You can invest in them too. Here are a few ways you can help the children in your life succeed at school.

Foster a love of reading

A child who loves to read will become a great reader which is a foundation every child will need to succeed in other areas of study. To help foster a love of reading you could create a story time or a book club with your grandchildren. Take turn picking out books together and discuss what each of you liked and didn’t like about the book. Giving books as gifts or spending time at the bookstore or library can also add excitement to reading.

Play games together

This fun and simple step can help a child learn to take turns, work and play cooperatively together, how to focus energy and effort as well as help develop fine motor skills and critical thinking. No need to make this complicated. Card games, board games and even puzzle can help sharpen skills.

Be present

This isn’t always easy, especially if you don’t live in the same town as your grandchildren, but being present isn’t all about being physically somewhere but more to do with being an active part of your grandchildren’s life. If you do live close by, attending school events, having lunch together or volunteering at your grandchild’s school can foster a close relationship and convey to your grandchild you are invested in their future and think education is important. If you don’t live close by, you can set up a weekly call or video chat to ask how school is going, send care packages and cards of encouragement. You can also set goals with your grandchildren and when they achieve them have a special treat that you both get to do together.

Be an active participant in their school year

The hustle and bustle of school can be stressful both on parents and children. Every day there many moving parts. You can help reduce stress on the family by providing snacks occasionally to pack in lunches, special backpacks at the beginning of the year or being a part of your child’s fundraising efforts. If you live close by, consider being part of the parent teacher organization, volunteering to bake treats for class or help with pick up or drop off if possible.

You are a bigger influence that you realize. It’s easy to think that parents are the only ones who shape a child’s educational future, but you can have a large roll in assisting. A listening ear, encouraging card when they are frustrated or discouraged can go a long way.

— Jennifer Ennis is the administrative director for Elder Care in Bartlesville.