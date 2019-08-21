The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the Pawhuska Public Library and The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing an Older Driver Safety Laws, Medical Issues and Safety Concerns presentation.

Older Drivers Safety Laws, Medical Issues and Safety Concerns presentation provides guidance on maintaining your independence to continue driving and also educates older drivers, family members, healthcare providers, and law enforcement officials on laws, medical issues and safety concerns. Increasing age is not an indicator that you have to stop driving, but a time for assessing and making adjustments.

Older Drivers Safety will be held at 1 p.m., Sept. 9 at the Pawhuska Public Library located at 1801 Lynn Avenue in Pawhuska. Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

This class can be delivered online via videoconference and will provide information about:Maintaining your independence through safe driving

Identifying possible safety issues

Understanding advancing age impairments

Taking a self-assessment of your driver skills

Knowing the process of a formal driving assessment

Deciding when it is time to give up or take away the keys

This class is sponsored by a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.

To register, call Devon Murray, Northeast OHAI Center of Healthy Aging Education Specialist, at 888-616-8161, or email her at devon-murray@ouhsc.edu. You must be registered in order to attend.