EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Richard E. Reilly April 5, 2019 in Bartlesville.

Richard Reilly was born in Bartlesville on April 29, 1960, the fifth child of six. His father was Robert C. Reilly, who served in the 3rd Army in WW II under General Patton. His mother, Cora M. Reilly is 93, “sharp as a tack” and lives in Montreau in Tulsa. Her maiden name was Komac.

JOE TODD: Did you go through school in Bartlesville

RICHARD REILLY: No, Wichita and Bartlesville, my dad was an engineer for Phillips, so we moved around a lot.

T: You graduated what year?

R: 1978, from College High here in Bartlesville

T: What did you do after high school?

R: I worked for Phillips a little bit in West Texas, I started in the pipeline , as a welder assistant.

T: Where did you work after that?

R: I went to Florida and worked at the Fontainebleau Hotel as a bell hop.

T: From Florida , where did you go?

R: I came back to Bartlesville, soon after I joined the Navy. I was 26 when I joined, older than most of the other recruits.

T: When did you join the Navy?

R: 1986.

T: Why did you join the Navy over the Army, Marines or Air Force?

R: I wanted to travel and see the world.

T: Where did you go for Boot Camp?

R: Great Lakes in Chicago.

T: Tell me about Boot Camp.

R: I was older than most of the recruits, so it was easy for me. It was hard for several of them. It was a volunteer enlistment, but after about a week of being there several of the young guys tried to escape, they couldn’t take it, but it really wasn’t that hard.

T: After Boot Camp, where did you go?

R: I went to Virginia, Dam Neck, Va. It was a place where I was held waiting to get on the ship.

T: What ship were you assigned to?

R: USS Iowa. In Boot Camp, the higher up you were when you finished, depended on the ship you could pick, and I chose the Iowa.

T: Why did you choose the Iowa?

R: I wanted to be on a big ship, a battleship, it is four football fields long. There were only four battleships in the world, and it was rare to be on one.

T: When did you go aboard the Iowa?

R: It was in 1986.

T: What division were you assigned to?

R: OI, Operations and Intelligence.

T: What is OI?

R: I was in OS; Operations Specialist and we were the backup navigators. We watched the radar scopes, the air and the sea. We talked to the lookouts and communicated with all the other ships in the area.

T: Were you in communications?

R: We all were to a certain extent. I oversaw the secret codes used to communicate with the other ships.

T: Describe your quarters.

R. I lived with 70 other men. We all had a coffin locker stacked three on top of each other. We were living the good life, just having seventy people in one area. We had our own area to live in. Other parts of the ship, guys were sleeping out in the hallway. The bunks were stacked three high and folded up and you kept all your possessions in your coffin locker. I moved up from the bottom bunk, to the middle and then the top. The top bunk was nice because you could actually sit up. The lower bunks you just had to roll in and out of them.

T: Where did you take your meals on the ship?

R: On the mess deck at the aft end of the ship.

T: How many men were on the Iowa?

R: Fifteen hundred.

T: How you do you feed 1,500 men?

R: They did not have a problem. There were two lines full service and fast food. Due to my position on the ship , I had a pass to go to the front of the line during meals. That was one of my perks.

T: Did you have to pull KP?

R: Yes.

T: Tell me about KP on the Iowa?

R: It was brutal, nonstop washing dishes with that many people eating.

T: How often would you pull KP?

R: You did it when you were first on the ship, often as an E2, an as E3, and then after that not very often.

T: What watch did you stand?

R: We worked from noon to 5 p.m., then we had other things we had to do before we went back on watch at midnight to 7 a.m., so you barely got any sleep, maybe five hours a day if you were lucky.

T: Did you swab the deck?

R: No, we had a deck crew, 450 people and that was their job.

T: Did they still polish brass work?

R: Oh yes and there is brass all over that ship. I didn’t polish brass or swab the deck because I was in the OI Division.

T: What was your average day like on the Iowa?

R: A lot of time, just sitting and watching the radar scope for hours on end. I spent most of my time up on the bridge communicating with the lookouts.

T: How did you communicate with them?

R: We wore a headset.

T: What time was reveille?

R: We really didn’t have that because people were working different hours 24 hours a day.

T: Did they blow To the Colors in the morning?

R: Yes

T: What were you doing when they blew To the Colors?

R: I was either working or trying to sleep.

T: How long would the Iowa be out on a maneuver?

R: We would take on six-month cruise and come back for three months then go out on a three-month cruise.

T: What was the purpose of the cruises?

R: Some were training cruises, or we would escort ships and sometimes it was just to show the strength of the USA navy to other countries.

T: Where was home port?

R: Norfolk, Va.

T: What did you do on the maneuvers?

R: Our first captain, Larry Seaquist would shoot the guns a lot. We would go down to Puerto Rico and shoot the guns. We were a capitol ship, and when we went out, we were the main ship of a battle group. We would be supported by submarines, aircraft carriers and destroyers.

T: How many ships in a battle group?

R: It could be as many as 45 and as few as six.

T: Was the Iowa a Flagship?

R: Yes, indeed it was.

T: Which admiral was on the Iowa?

R: In World War II, Bull Hulsey was on the Iowa. Franklin Roosevelt was transported on the Iowa. A bathtub was installed on the ship for the president. As far as I know the Iowa was the only ship in the Navy that had a bathtub. At the end of World War II, the surrender of the Japan in Tokyo was supposed to be signed on the Iowa, but Truman was from Missouri, so he wanted to sign it on that ship instead.

T: When was the Iowa built?

R: 1940

T: How many times has it been modified?

R: The major modification was right before I went on board in 1984. It was in World War II after that the ship set until the Korean War. Reagan wanted a 600 ship Navy and the battleships were to be part of that. The Marines really pushed hard to have the Iowa be a part of that.

T: When did the turret explode?

R: April 19, 1989. The same day that the Oklahoma City bombing happened. It was about 9:45 a.m. in the morning.

T: What happened?

R: They have a lot of theories. The first theory was to blame someone for trying to commit suicide, that he planted something in the powder, but I think that was disproven. To commit suicide all you had to do was jump overboard, and it would be days before anyone realized you were gone. They were using ammunition from World War II, and it was thought the barrel was over rammed. I’m not sure if they figured out what really happened.

T: Where were you when the turret exploded?

R: I was in my berthing area. I had worked the midnight to seven shift. The officer in the turret was a friend of mine, Lieutenant Phil Buck. He had been my division officer, then he was re-assigned to that gun. He was to get off the gun the next day and had asked if I wanted to come to the gun that day, but I was too tired and just wanted to sleep. I was trying to get some sleep when the gun went off. It sounded different that usual. They called the order to flood the turret, and we thought it was just a drill until we smelled smoke. I went up to top to try to help but it was announced the guns could still go off and to get back down for safety. I was ordered to go to combat which was five or six decks down through all the smoke and mess to get the secret codes out of the safe and move them to the safe in strike which was two levels above deck. It was disheartening to see the admiral take off in his helicopter while the ship was on fire.

T: How many were killed in the turret?

R: Forty-seven good men. I remember after the explosion on the way back to Virginia they constantly were calling names over the ship communication center trying to find out exactly who was in the turret when it blew up.

T: Where were your general quarters.

R: Where I worked, combat. It was called the combat information center, five or six decks below or in what the called strike in the O2 level. At general quarters, I did the same thing I did every day, watched the scope and kept track of all the ships around us — the course and speed. When Captain Seaquist was on board and when we had general quarters, we didn’t have to go back because that is was we did every day. When Captain Mossally was on board, we had to go back up at general quarters. We didn’t get a lot of sleep. People would do different things during general quarters and had to train, but we just did the same thing we did every day.

T: What did you do during the Iran-Iraq War?

R: We escorted tankers through the Suez Canal. They were attacking tankers and that was a ten-hour general quarter. While we were there, they didn’t do anything.

T: Did you cross the Equator on the Iowa?

R: Yes

T: What happened?

R: That is becoming a Shellback. You are a polliwog and have to crawl through a canvas tunnel full of I don’t know what. I think it was old food and garbage, then you are a shellback. I am also a blue nose.

T: What is a blue nose?

R:That is when you go to the Artic Circle. You run out in your underwear and they spray water on you.

T: Where else did you go on the Iowa.

R: We stopped at so many ports and would usually get time off the ship. I signed up for every tour that was available. I saw the coliseum in Rome, the Holy lands and religious sites in Israel, went inside the great pyramid in Egypt, the Eiffel Tower in France, and Windsor Castle in England and so many other great places. I was shore patrol when we were at ports. There were four or five of us that carried a billy club and we would walk around to protect the sailors from our ship and keep them out of trouble. It’s strange that we could walk around in foreign countries with a billy club. I don’t think the United States of America would ever allow a foreigner to do that. People treated us good wherever we went.

T: What was the most memorable about you time on the Iowa?

R: The turret explosion, being on midnight watch in the ocean and how bright and numerous the stars were. We never had light on the ship at night, we ran in stealth mode hiding from the Russians and satellites. The Iowa had a 2.5-million-gallon fuel capacity and it burned about 166 gallons a mile. Bob Hope came on our ship, he was a great guy. Ted Kennedy came on board in a helicopter and when he got off the helicopter, his hair did not move one bit, that’s what I remember about him. The Dallas cheerleaders came on board in the Persian Gulf. They stayed on board in the sickbay. The girls could never figure out how to open their door and there was always a Marine guard outside standing watch, and he would have to send for a Navy man to open the door.

T: How long were you on the Iowa?

R: About four and a half years. I lived on the Iowa; I never had an apartment on shore.

T: Where is the Iowa now?

R: Long Beach by the Queen Mary. It is a museum now. My dream is to take my family and go see it one day.

T: Were you discharged when you left the Iowa?

R: Yes

T: When were you discharged?

R: In 1991, right before Desert Storm. They decommissioned the Iowa and the men still on the ship were on a barge next to the ship. We would go aboard and work. We were used to 1,500 men on the ship, and there were only four of us on the ship — two topside and two roaming around. It was an odd feeling. I was used to all that life and activity on the ship and to go from 1,500 people to four people was strange. We were security on the ship. That was a sad time for me . I loved my ship.

T: What did you do after you discharge?

R: I had various jobs and I ended up at the post office. There is 100,000 prior military working for the post office. The post office is like the Navy in that common sense is sometime lacking and you must follow orders even when they are counterproductive and nonsense.

T: Would you join the Navy again?

R: Yes, I would. It was a good experience.

T: USS Iowa

R: Very Proud of that ship. It had a good crew, and I lost some good friends on it.

T: Ronald Reagan

R: He was the reason for the battleship, a big hero of mine.

T: George Bush

R: When the turret blew up , George Bush Sr. came to Virginia to the memorial. I was on duty and not able to attend the service. Years later he came to Bartlesville and I was on duty at the post office and couldn’t see him then either. My wife went to see him, and he signed a picture of the Iowa for me. That is something I treasure.

T: Where did you meet your wife?

R: At the post office. She was a mail carrier.

T: How long have you worked at the post office?

R: It will be thirty-one years this year, I am planning on retiring from the post office soon and working with my wife. She is a Realtor at Re/max in Bartlesville, and I’m looking forward to being able to work together as a team and spending more time with each other as well our children and grandchildren and playing a little more golf.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

R: As a good father and as someone who can bring a smile to people and make them laugh.

T: Sir, this is a very good interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

R: Thank you so much. It is an honor to be interviewed by you after all the real heroes you have interviewed.

T: Everybody did something.