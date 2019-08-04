Max Colaw, superintendent for the Tri-State District of the Wesleyan Church is retiring after 29 years of service. The district conference held in Osage Beach, Missouri in July was his last to preside over. Colaw came to Bartlesville from Enid where he pastored for 21 years. He and his wife, Ruth Ann Colaw, have been in ministry for over five decades.

Colaw’s successor, Rev. Dr. Devon Smith, pastor and former dean of online learning for Oklahoma Wesleyan University, was nominated and unanimously elected to take Colaw’s place. He and his wife, Annette Smith, have pastored in Mississippi, Iowa, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona before taking the post with OKWU and now the Tri-State District.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next district superintendent for the Tri-State District,” Smith said. “Following in the footsteps of a spiritual giant like Max Colaw is pretty daunting, to say the least. My personal motto is simple — to be connected and to connect people to God for life. Needless to say, there are many opportunities to do that with the 13-plus million people in our tri-state region.”

The tri-state district headquarters are located at 2407 Nowata Pl., Suite 302, Bartlesville. For more information call or visit their website tsdwc.org.