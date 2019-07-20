Casa Hispana will hold an evening of bingo, prizes, family fun and Hispanic food at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 210 East Ninth St. in Bartlesville.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the games begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are only $12 and include 10 game cards. Additional game cards and Hispanic food will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from ticket sales and silent auctions will benefit Casa Hispana, a Bartlesville non-profit organization providing support to area families, English classes and highly subsidized dental care to under-served communities.

For more information or tickets, email CasaHispana.Bartlesville@gmail.com or call Mili Cappelletti at 918-907-1584.